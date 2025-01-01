Orlando Bloom suffered paranoia and anxiety amid physical transformation for The Cut

Orlando Bloom suffered paranoia and anxiety while on a restrictive diet for his new film The Cut.

In the new psychological thriller, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor plays a boxer who comes out of retirement and undergoes a drastic weight-cutting regimen in a bid to win a championship title.

Bloom, 48, worked with a nutritionist to help him lose 30 pounds (13.6kg) in about three months, and admitted his radical diet took a significant psychological toll on him.

"What I hadn't expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes," he told People. "The paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep - turns out you can't sleep when you're hungry!"

While he was "excited by the challenge" of his major physical transformation, The Lord of the Rings star found himself obsessing about food while preparing for the film's final scenes.

"(The) water restriction to get to my lowest weight for the final scenes led to obsessive thoughts of food, dreaming of what I could eat when finally off a diet of tuna and cucumber," he shared.

The British actor stressed that his diet is "definitely not something to try at home", and he worked with a professional nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia, who supervised him weekly and monitored his blood work.

The Cut, which also stars Caitríona Balfe and John Turturro, will be released in U.S. cinemas on 5 September.