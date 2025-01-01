Jimmy Kimmel granted Italian citizenship

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed he has an Italian passport.

During an interview with comedian Sarah Silverman on her podcast, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host discussed how "much worse" President Donald Trump's second term has been for the country. He said he has obtained Italian citizenship as a result.

Kimmel's Italian heritage from his mother's side gave him the option to double up his citizenship.

"What's going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be," Kimmel told his ex-girlfriend.

Kimmel has criticised Trump consistently on his late-night TV show since before the president first won the White House in 2016.

Trump has previously called Kimmel "stupid" and recently said the ABC host would be the next to lose his job after CBS announced in July that it wasn't renewing Stephen Colbert's contract.

Trump celebrated the news that The Late Show would end soon and predicted Kimmel would face the same fate.

"He has less talent than Colbert," the president posted on Truth Social.

Trump doubled down during a press conference last week, saying anyone off the street could do a better job than Kimmel and other mainstream late-night hosts.

Kimmel has been on a summer break from his show and will return to his hosting duties in September.