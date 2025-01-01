Keke Palmer rejects working-parent 'guilt'

Keke Palmer has rejected the idea working parent should feel "guilt".

The Hustlers star revealed she refused to feel bad about her child-rearing choices and told Parents magazine she didn't think anyone else should, either.

"Don't feel guilt," Keke, 31, told the outlet. "Your child is your child because you were meant to be their parent. And as a working parent, it could be really, really hard because you're wondering like, 'Damn, is this good for me and my child?'."

Keke, who shares a two-year-old son, Leo, with her ex-partner, former footballer Darius Jackson, added that the pressures of a slow economy were enough of a reason to let go of any anxiety about being a working parent.

"The reality is, if you got to work, you got to work," she pointed out. "Just don't feel guilt where it pertains to receiving help with your child, because it takes a village. I think that's important, and especially in this economy where everybody's got to go to work." The Pickup star also explained having her son had helped her establish a clear sense of her own boundaries.

"I think a lot of times you can feel like you got to do this, or you got to do that, or you feel like that you can't make a choice, especially in this kind of industry where it's up and down," she explained. "But when you have a child that needs you, it's easier for you to prioritise what is best for your sense of self."