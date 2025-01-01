Meghan, Duchess of Sussex unveils celebrity guests for season two of Netflix show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has tapped an array of celebrity guests to appear on the second season of her Netflix show.

On Tuesday, producers released a trailer for the new series of the lifestyle programme With Love, Meghan, and announced that the show will feature appearances from celebrity chefs José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, and Christina Tosi.

In one moment in the footage, Meghan explains to José that her husband Prince Harry isn't a fan of a certain type of seafood.

"You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband," she reveals, while the World Central Kitchen founder jokingly responds, "And you married him anyway?"

In addition, the eight-episode series will include conversations with TV personality Tan France, Pilates instructor Heather Dorak, make-up artist Daniel Martin, model-entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, and podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia.

"Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery," a summary reads. "From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavours, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together."

The second season of With Love, Meghan is set to begin streaming on 26 August.

Meanwhile, a one-off holiday episode, titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, will air in December.

Earlier this week, executives at Netflix announced that they've extended their creative partnership with Meghan and Harry via their Archewell Productions company to a "multi-year, first-look deal" for all film and TV projects.