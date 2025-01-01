Weapons director Zach Cregger 'in talks for Aunt Gladys prequel'

Zach Cregger is reportedly in talks for a Weapons prequel.

The 44-year-old filmmaker has made waves with his new original horror movie blockbuster, and fans could be looking forward to a spinoff flick focused on Amy Madigan's already iconic Aunt Gladys character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, studios Warner Bros and New Line are in discussions with the writer and director about an origin story for the enigmatic aunt.

Sources told the outlet that a chapter focused on Gladys and her backstory was written for the film, but pulled from the script to streamline the story.

While there is no timeline or deals in place, it's reported that the "lost chapter" could be turned into its own full length film.

Cregger is keeping busy in the meantime, as he's currently starting work on his Resident Evil reboot.

Other potential projects in the pipeline include Henchmen, an original story set in the world of Batman.

THR has claimed the film - which is yet to be formally pitched to DC Studios - would focus on a low-level henchmen in Gotham who has a sudden rise in the Gotham crime world after taking out the Caped Crusader "through a stroke of luck".

Meanwhile, Cregger has also already penned a script for an original sci-fi film called Flood, which he's also keen to make.

However, he's made it clear he's open to exploring more stories based in the world of Weapons.

He recently told Variety: "Definitely. I’ve actually … it’s funny you asked that.

"I can’t help it: I have another idea for something in this world that I’m kind of excited about.

"I’m not going to do it next, and I probably won’t do it after my next movie, but I do have one and I’d like to see it on the screen one day."

In Weapons - which stars Julia Garner, June Diane Raphael, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams and Amy Madigan - 17 third-grade students vanish from their homes in the dead of night, triggering a tense mystery told through multiple perspectives that must unravel the sinister force behind their disappearance.

Madigan's character Aunt Gladys is ripe for a prequel, given her mysterious and witchy nature - and even Cregger is unsure about who she actually is in the film.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "I don’t know the answer, but I love that I don’t know the answer.

"I don’t need to know the answer. I just need to know that it’s all possible.”

He came up with two possibilities for the witch's origin story, with one being that she was previously a regular person but now uses spells and evil actions to try and heal herself from a life threatening illness.

The other idea is her not being a person at all, but instead being an otherworldly creature trying to mimic a human.

Cregger added: "I presented Amy with two options of her origin story. I was like, ‘You can pick one of these two'.

"They’re very different options. And was like, ‘You don’t have to tell me, but it is either this or that.’

"I don’t know which one she picked.”