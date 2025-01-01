Zoë Kravitz almost lost pet snake in Taylor Swift's house

Zoë Kravitz once almost lost a pet snake in the bathroom at Taylor Swift's house.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday evening, the Big Little Lies actress described how the popstar invited her and her mother, Lisa Bonet, to stay at her home amid the Los Angeles wildfires at the start of the year.

However, Zoë's time at Taylor's house didn't go entirely smoothly, as at one point, she feared Lisa's pet snake, Orpheus, had slithered into a gap in the wall in a bathroom.

"We ended up having to stay there for about two weeks. And Taylor has this beautiful house - it's from the '30s, something you want to preserve and take care of," she began.

Zoë went on to recall how Lisa called her in a panic and explained how Orpheus had slithered into the bathroom after she put her down for "a second".

"The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall," the 36-year-old explained, remembering how she discovered Lisa, 57, crouching in the bathroom trying to hold the "very strong" serpent's tail in an attempt to stop it moving further inside.

Unable to retrieve the snake, Zoë and Lisa called Taylor's house manager, who informed them they'd probably have to tear down the wall.

"I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house,'" she continued. "I said to her house manager, 'Obviously, I'm gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don't say anything until it's fixed.'"

And while Zoë attempted to keep the drama away from Taylor, the Shake It Off hitmaker ultimately found out.

"I remember calling her saying, 'Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.' And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'" the Blink Twice director sighed, to which host Seth joked: "I feel like that snake's going to get like three songs on the next album."

Earlier this week, Taylor announced that her upcoming twelfth studio album will be titled The Life of a Showgirl.