Nick Cannon doesn't believe in the term "co-parenting".

The 44-year-old TV personality, who is the father of 12 children, revealed on a recent episode of his podcast, Nick Cannon @ Night, that he doesn't use the word to describe his relationship with the mothers of his children.

Answering a fan question, The Masked Singer host shared that he has "always kind of had an issue" with the term "co-parenting" because he believes it is still "parenting", even though he's no longer romantically involved with the child's mother.

"When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can get very dangerous, because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you're doing," he explained, reports People.

"I haven't figured it out yet. I haven't gotten it all the way right. But also to your point, if I just step into every situation with respect and compassion and individuality. That's the other thing I always do with anyone I'm involved with in my life."

Cannon added that he tries his "hardest" to treat all six of his "baby mamas" as individuals instead of grouping them together.

"I don't bunch them together. I really try my hardest not to be like, 'Oh yeah, my baby mamas', you know, unless I'm telling a joke or something like that, but no one wants to be grouped into anything," he stated. "Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion."

The star became a parent for the first time in 2011 when he and his then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe. They separated in 2014 after six years of marriage.

Since then, Cannon has become the father of nine more children with five other women. His children are called Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful and Halo.

His five-month-old son Zen tragically passed away in 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.