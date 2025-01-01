Kristin Davis recalls Sarah Jessica Parker confronting her over body-image struggle

Kristin Davis has recalled how Sarah Jessica Parker helped her at the height of her struggle with an eating disorder.

During the latest episode of her Are You a Charlotte? podcast, the actress reflected on having a "thinness issue" while appearing as Charlotte York on the HBO series Sex and the City from 1998 until 2004.

At one point in the conversation, Kristin described how co-star Sarah Jessica noticed she appeared to be suffering from body dysmorphia - a mental health condition where a person constantly worries about their appearance.

"There were times when Sarah Jessica would be like, 'You have body dysmorphia.' And I'd be like, 'I don't think I do because the world is literally telling me daily that I am pear shaped,'" she remembered. "Like so much to the point where, like, you can't think straight. But then you also have disordered eating. You're starving yourself. I remember fainting in a parking lot one time because I was on some crazy diet... all the craziness."

Kristin went on to note that her eating disorder was amplified by comments from members of the public.

"There was a good number of years when... people would see me on the street and they would say, 'Oh, but you're not fat.' And I know they didn't mean anything bad," the 60-year-old continued. "They mean it as a compliment, right? But it's because I'm standing next to Sarah Jessica. Or, 'You're prettier in person.' And I'm just like, well, OK. There's like a weird cynicism about our industry and about us that then permeates the thinking and the comments."

Kristin is currently starring alongside Sarah Jessica in the third season of Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That...

The series concludes on Thursday.