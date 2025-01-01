Jennifer Aniston fought studio over brunette Horrible Bosses wig

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she had to fight studio executives to wear a brunette wig in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.

In the raunchy workplace comedy, the Friends actress played Dr. Julia Harris, a dentist who sexually harassed her assistant, Dale, played by Charlie Day.

Aniston wanted Julia to have brown hair to set her apart from other characters she'd played, but she had a battle on her hands as studio executives didn't want her to look different.

"I fought for that wig. That was not an easy battle," Aniston divulged in a career retrospective video for Vanity Fair. "I wanted her to look different. The argument from the studio - I'm sorry to call you out - was that 'we're just afraid it won't look like you.' That's kind of the point! I still think it might look like a little bit like me. But I'm glad I fought for it and stuck to my guns."

The Bruce Almighty star added that she was attracted to the provocative role because it helped her pivot away from being seen as "a girl next door or the ingénue".

"It was so fun to play something like this because it's so far away from anything that I am," she continued. "I think that's what the director liked, was that: 'Oh, this so not what we would expect from this gal.' That was the fun of it. That's what made it more creatively exciting for me, obviously."

Horrible Bosses, which also starred Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx, was a huge hit at the box office. Aniston and most of her co-stars returned for a sequel in 2014.