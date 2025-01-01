Joe Jonas appears to confirm Camp Rock 3

Joe Jonas has appeared to confirm Camp Rock 3.

During an appearance on Hot Ones Versus alongside his brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas, the Camp Rock star appeared to confirm a third instalment of the Disney Channel franchise.

As part of a challenge in the episode, Joe was asked to read out the latest entry in his Notes app on his phone. He opened the app and read out, "Camp Rock 3".

While making a shocked face at the camera, Nick said, "Pretty good," which prompted Kevin to add, "OK, that's a pretty good one."

Seemingly unbothered, Joe said, "It's the truth, it's literally right here," before pulling a face as if he had perhaps been too honest.

While making a silly face, Joe, who played pop star Shane Gray in the Disney Channel films, added, "Sorry, Disney."

This came just days after he surprised fans by inviting Demi Lovato - who played his love interest Mitchie Torres in the first two Camp Rock films - on stage during the opening night of the JONAS20 tour in New Jersey.

During the show, Joe and Demi performed songs from the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie, including This Is Me and Gotta Find You.

Fans have since speculated that the surprise appearance hints at a Camp Rock 3.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast on Tuesday, Demi opened up about how "healing" the experience had been.

"Seeing everyone and the reactions and everything just, like, filled my soul with warmth and love," the Heart Attack singer said. "It was incredible."

She continued, "We've been through so much together, all of us, the Jonas Brothers and I. It was really great to spend time with them."