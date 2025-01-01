Jonathan Scott celebrates two years engaged to Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott is celebrating two years since he proposed to fiancée, Zooey Deschanel.

On Wednesday, the Chasing the West star marked the moment he popped the question to the New Girl actor with a tribute on Instagram.

Scott posted various photos from their time together, including a shot from their proposal, which took place during a family trip to Scotland.

The photo featured Deschanel's engagement ring, which boasts multicoloured stones laid out in a floral pattern.

Other images showed Scott and Deschanel embracing in front of a garden and posing on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet.

"Oh, how time flies when you're in love. Aug 13th, 2023...I put a ring on that finger. Guess we should figure out this (bride and groom emojis). Love you @zooeydeschanel," Scott captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Scott told People magazine that he and Deschanel have yet to plan their wedding.

Deschanel, who first met Scott while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2019, marked the occasion with a post of her own.

"I love him. Like... a lot. Happy Anniversary," she wrote next to a carousel of images of her and her future husband. Scott commented on the post, "Love you back... like, a lot."