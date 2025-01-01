Denzel Washington reveals how he feels about the Oscars: 'I don't care'

Denzel Washington has shared that no acting decision he has ever made in his career has had to do with winning awards.

The veteran star has nine Academy Award nominations under his belt, and two Oscar wins - best supporting actor for Glory and best actor for Training Day - but says he places no value on such milestones.

Speaking to Jake's Takes on his Highest 2 Lowest press tour, Washington revealed, "I don't do it for Oscars. I don't care about that kind of stuff. I've been at this a long time, and there's time when I won and shouldn't have won and then didn't win and should've won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward."

Washington continued, "I'm not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, 'Where do I keep it?' Well, next to the other one. I'm not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, they aren't going to do me a bit of good."

Earlier this year, Washington was considered a major Oscar snub after he failed to land a best supporting actor nomination for Gladiator II.

He sarcastically told The New York Times at the time: "Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I'm so upset. I'm happy for all that did, and I'm happy with what I'm doing."