Rosie O'Donnell hails Mounjaro a 'lifesaver'

Rosie O'Donnell has expressed her shock at her new body after taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

The comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off a photo of herself in a black leisure suit, where she wrote about how she had to get used to her new body.

"OK, so went shopping to buy a comfy lounge wear outfit for my 22-hour flight to Australia - was undecided as I can't see myself in this new, smaller body. I am shocked I'm a 12. #mounjaro is a lifesaver," she captioned the post.

O'Donnell has previously opened up about her decision to take semaglutide for diabetes in a TikTok video she posted back in January 2023.

"Two months ago, my doctor put me on Mounjaro and Repatha," she said at the time, noting that she had lost 10 pounds since the holidays.

"One I do every other week and one I do once a week."

The Harriet the Spy actor also said that since starting the two medications, she had changed her drinking habits. "Christmas, I stopped drinking anything except water," she explained.

"I have had champagne one night that was a toast, and I had wine one night, so it hasn't been 100 per cent.

"But I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Cokes a day. All I drink is water now."