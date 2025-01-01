Charlie Sheen 'ready to confess' in new bio-doc

Charlie Sheen is set to lift the curtain on his tumultuous life in a new documentary, AKA Charlie Sheen.

The Two and a Half Men star was once the highest-paid TV actor of all time (a record he still claims today), but was probably best known for being tabloid fodder.

In the trailer for the new Netflix documentary, the actor vows to take control of the narrative and provide answers to the questions many people have been asking.

Helmed by Where's My Jet? director Andrew Renzi, the two-part documentary gives additional perspective through the lens of candid interviews with Sheen's family, friends and castmates, including Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, and his drug dealer Marco.

"With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he's never discussed publicly before," the official logline reads.

"The most outrageous moments of Sheen's life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him."

AKA Charlie Sheen is set to premiere on 10 September, arriving just one day after his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, hits bookshops.