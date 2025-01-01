James Gunn plays coy on Margot Robbie’s DC future

James Gunn is keeping fans guessing when it comes to Margot Robbie’s return as Harley Quinn.

The Barbie star has become synonymous with the chaotic charm of Harley Quinn, having portrayed the anti-heroine in three major DC films: 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. But as the DC Universe undergoes a major overhaul under Gunn’s leadership, Robbie’s future in the franchise remains uncertain.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gunn - who now serves as CEO and Co-Chairman of DC Studios - was asked directly whether Robbie would reprise her role.

He teased: “That will be revealed down the line."

While Gunn remained tight-lipped about Harley, he did hint at plans for another Suicide Squad alum: Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, adding: “I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out.

“So we’ll see what happens.”

Robbie, meanwhile, has kept busy outside the superhero realm, earning critical acclaim and box office success with Barbie, which became a cultural phenomenon in 2023.

Robbie is now in talks to star in Tim Burton's Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman remake.

The 35-year-old actress is being considered for the lead role in the 66-year-old filmmaker’s upcoming movie for Warner Bros and she would also produce the film through her LuckyChap production company, according to The Insneider.

The original 1958 classic is a science-fiction horror story which follows a wealthy heiress who grows into a giant after an alien encounter and goes on to take revenge on her cheating husband.

It was revealed last year that Burton would direct and produce the remake, with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn writing the script.

Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper are also producing with Kai Dolbashian as executive producer.

However, Variety reports that Flynn exited the project due to other commitments after writing a first draft of the screenplay and the producing team is currently searching for a new writer.

Robbie's involvement would depend on the final version of the script.

Robbie is also set to produce the Ocean’s prequel through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner and will also star in the movie alongside her Barbie castmate Ryan Gosling.