Ron Howard reveals George Lucas' golden rule for Solo: A Star Wars Story

George Lucas wanted Ron Howard to remember Star Wars is "for 12-year-old boys".

The 71-year-old filmmaker took over the reigns for prequel film Solo - which focused on a young Han Solo - in 2018, after the studio had creative differences with the original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and he spoke to the franchise's creator before taking on the job.

He told Vulture magazine: "I talked to him once early, when I was just thinking about doing it.

"He wasn’t active on the films, but he said, 'Just don’t forget — it’s for 12-year-old boys.' "

Howard was called by Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy for a meeting with her and Solo co-writer Jonathan Kasdan to gauge his interest.

He recalled: “They basically said, ‘We’ve reached a creative impasse with Lord and Miller. Would you ever consider coming in?'

“I looked at some edited footage, and I saw what was bothering them.

"There was a studio that liked the script the way it was and wanted a Star Wars movie, but there was a disconnect early on tonally, and they weren’t convinced that what Phil and Chris were doing was working effectively.”

Howard admitted there were aspects of the film he "thought were great", while he described Lord and Miller as "incredibly gracious throughout that process".

He said: "I couldn’t judge that because I didn’t see enough of it to know. But they were sure.

"Once I said, 'Okay, I think I can do this script, and I think I understand what you want of this script,' they said, 'We’d want to reshoot a lot.'

"I looked at the whole movie and then pointed out some things that I thought were great. And Phil and Chris were incredibly gracious throughout that process.

"They were just seeing two different movies. So I came in, I had a blast, but there’s nothing personal about that film whatsoever. It’s still just a shame. I can’t wait for Phil and Chris’s next movie."

When it comes to his own career, Howard admitted he would love to explore the world of horror, but he would have to find the right project to venture into the genre.

He explained: "I would do a psychological thriller. I loved The Exorcist. I wouldn’t do a slasher movie; that’s a little too real to me. But I would do supernatural if I could find the right story.

"I’m dying to find a contemporary sci-fi fantasy, like Cocoon or Her or The Shape of Water."