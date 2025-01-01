Jamie Lynn Spears's daughter Maddie opens up ATV accident that left her in coma

Jamie Lynn Spears's daughter Maddie Watson has opened up about the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident that nearly killed her for the first time.

Back in February 2017, Maddie almost drowned after accidentally driving the vehicle into a pond on her mother and stepfather Jamie Watson's property in Louisiana.

However, emergency services arrived quickly at the scene and were able to airlift Maddie, then eight years old, to the hospital, where she remained unconscious in a coma for two days.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel this week, Maddie admitted she is accident-prone and has sustained many injuries playing sports over the years.

"I did have an accident," the 17-year-old shared. "I was in a coma and I came back to life, and I'm very blessed."

Maddie added that she was "in and out of the hospital" and had "treatments all the time" as a child.

"I was very sick when I was really little," the high schooler noted. "I had bad asthma."

Maddie didn't share any further details.

Yet, Jamie Lynn posted a link to the video on her Instagram page and praised her eldest daughter for opening up about the "not-so-fun" parts of her life.

"What was supposed to be a fun way to document her senior year on @youtube has now turned into a way for her to share the not so fun parts of life too," the 34-year-old wrote in the caption. "You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you're on in life. You can't control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you. I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it's only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust Gods plan (sic). I'm so proud of this kid, she never lets anything or anyone sit her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life."

Jamie Lynn shares Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.

The Sweet Magnolias star married businessman Jamie in 2014, with the couple welcoming their daughter, Ivey, in 2018.