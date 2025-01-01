Halle Berry claps back at ex David Justice's inane remarks

Halle Berry has hit back at her ex-husband David Justice's recent comments about why their relationship didn't work out.

"Phew...! cooking, cleaning and mothering," the actor wrote via Instagram, in response to comments he made earlier this month about his reasoning for why they pair had split in 1996.

"I was young and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her, the former baseball player said on the All the Smoke podcast. "My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast. So, I'm looking at my mom and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean."

Berry posted the riposte alongside a series of snaps while celebrating her 59th birthday in a tropical destination.

The first photo of the slideshow featured Berry smiling brightly as she posed in front of the ocean in a yellow bikini. An additional pic showed off Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt relaxing in a cabana and snacking on some chips.

The Catwoman star gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration, including a slice of chocolate cake with a candle on it. She also showed off a card with 'Mom' on the envelope.

The Oscar winner shares two children, one each with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and ex-husband Olivier Martinez.