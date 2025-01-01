Anthony Mackie spotted in clinch with a mystery woman in London

Anthony Mackie was spotted in a steamy embrace with a new love interest in the English capital.

The Captain America: Brave New World star enjoyed a passionate makeout session with the mystery blonde, kissing her and squeezing her derriere.

The duo were also seen holding hands and smiling at each other later on in the night while they strolled down the street.

Although Anthony certainly looked as if he was having a good time with his mystery partner, the star previously admitted that he finds dating in the spotlight to be "really hard".

"How do you trust someone?" he explained in an interview with People back in February this year.

"How do you put yourself in a position to be vulnerable? How do you know what someone really wants from you when all you want is to just be loved and appreciated? What does that look like?"

The 8 Mile actor, who split from his ex-wife Sheletta Chapital in 2018 following four years of marriage, said he isn't interested in turning to dating apps for help, saying, "I'm older and I don't do the apps."

Mackie, who shares four sons with his ex, shared that privacy is crucial for him. "I'm not a big attention person."