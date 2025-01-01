Jeff Bezos's mother dead at 78

Jeff Bezos's mother has died, aged 78.

The multibillionaire Amazon founder paid tribute to Jackie Bezos on social media after she died from Lewy Body Dementia on 14 August.

Jeff, 61, shared that Jackie was only a teenager when he was born.

"Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17," he wrote in a caption alongside an Instagram post featuring a photograph of his mother.

"That couldn't have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish.

"For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for."

Jackie died with her loved ones nearby, Jeff said.

"After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her - her kids, grandkids, and my dad," he wrote.

"I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever."