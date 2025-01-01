Pierce Brosnan offers advice for would-be Bond stars

Pierce Brosnan has offered his advice for would-be Bond stars.

The Remington Steele star had suggestions for the future James Bond.

"Be bold," Pierce, who played the iconic role in four movies from 1995 to 2002, told Extra on the red carpet at the NYC premiere for his new movie, The Thursday Murder Club.

"Enjoy it. Know yourself, be strong, go out there and have a great time."

While a new lead for the spy franchise has not been confirmed, Pierce, 72, explained that whoever took it on would have their life changed.

"There are so many great men out there," he said. "There's so many wonderful actors. It's a magnificent role. Whoever finds the role, it will change their life."

The actor also shared an insight into his time working alongside Dame Helen Mirren, 80, Sir Ben Kingsley, 81, and Celia Imrie, 73, on his latest movie, confessing they had shared many cups of tea.

"We chitchat," he reflected. "We have cups of tea and we talk about the world and try and sort it out. Then we just go to work and play."