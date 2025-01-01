NEWS Tom Cruise declines Kennedy Center Honor from Donald Trump Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Cruise reportedly declined an invite to receive a Kennedy Center Honor from U.S. President Donald Trump.



On Wednesday, the American leader announced that actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, rock group KISS, country music star George Strait, and theatre icon Michael Crawford will be honoured at a ceremony held on 7 December.

Trump, who sparked controversy when he took control of the arts complex earlier this year, will host the event.



But according to editors at The Washington Post, Cruise was also offered to be included in the Class of 2025 but rejected the invite due to "scheduling conflicts".



A spokesperson for the Top Gun actor declined to comment on the report.



Most recently, Cruise has been in production on a black comedy film directed and produced by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.



The untitled project, also featuring Jesse Plemons and John Goodman, is set to be released in October 2026.



Elsewhere in the news conference, Trump joked that he had always wanted to be feted at the Kennedy Center Honors but "was never able to get one".



"I waited and waited and waited, and I said, 'The hell with it, I'll become chairman and I'll give myself an honour,'" he said.

The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrate those in the performing arts for their contributions to American culture, will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ later in the year.

