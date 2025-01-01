Saoirse-Monica Jackson ties the knot with DJ Hector Barbour

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson is married.

The 31-year-old Irish actress has tied the knot with Scottish DJ Hector Barbour, who is known professionally as Denis Sulta, after five years of dating.

According to a feature published by British Vogue on Friday, Jackson and Barbour recently enjoyed a traditional Irish three-day celebration for 160 guests at Dromquinna Manor in County Kerry, Ireland.

Her Derry Girls co-star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell was one of the bridesmaids, while the show's creator Lisa McGee was a guest.

In another nod to the sitcom, which ran from 2018 to 2022, Jackson's father walked her down the aisle to a cover of the theme song, Dreams by The Cranberries, performed by Irish band Biird.

"We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it," Jackson explained, noting that they had Irish music, an Irish storyteller, Guinness on tap, and hired Billy Mag, who teaches Irish folk stories, to be their celebrant.

Reflecting on the weekend, Jackson told the publication, "Everybody said that the whole weekend was like something from a movie, and it really was. I want to do it again!"

The This City Is Ours actress wore an off-white dress that was long at the back and short at the front. The corset was reversible, so she turned it inside out and wore the tartan version for the evening.

Jackson and Barbour began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2023.

She celebrated her upcoming marriage with a hen do in Montreux, Switzerland last month.