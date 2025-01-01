Margaret Qualley trying to set mother Andie MacDowell up with Bill Murray

Margaret Qualley is trying to set her mum Andie MacDowell up with her Groundhog Day co-star Bill Murray.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, The Substance actress revealed that she had a conversation with Murray backstage and discovered that both he and MacDowell are living in Charleston, South Carolina.

While the co-stars didn't have the best experience working together on the 1993 hit comedy, Qualley feels hopeful that they can put the past behind them.

"I'm gonna give you the tea," the 30-year-old quipped. "He was like, 'You know, your mom and I - we didn't get along so good while we were making that movie.' And he was like, 'She took a lot of time to get her hair done, and she didn't know her lines this one time.' I was like, 'Yeah, well, I heard a different story, sir.'"

She continued, "I'm putting two and two together. He's living in Charleston. She's living in Charleston. They've got this kind of rage towards each other, but maybe he's trying to make amends. And I'm like, she's single, he's single. They're both crazy. Let's get it together!"

The Maid actress recalled that she told Murray, 74, to "circle back" after the show and get her number if he wants to be connected with MacDowell.

"If he's got any sense at all, he'd be the luckiest guy in the world! We'll see!" she added. "I hope he's listening right now. Hi, Bill!"

The Ghostbusters star appeared on the talk show as a musical guest alongside Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martínez.

Qualley, Murray, Martínez and fellow guest Bob Odenkirk also appeared with Fallon in the episode's cold open skit.