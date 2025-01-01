Reese Witherspoon reflects on juggling work and motherhood: 'I was deliriously tired'

Reese Witherspoon has admitted balancing work and motherhood was "really hard sometimes".

On Thursday, The Morning Show actress jumped on a social media trend in which content creators posted family selfies to offer insights into what it is like juggling parenthood and successful careers.

"Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like..." she captioned a snap of herself and her three children on a carousel.

Reese shares daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and 12-year-old son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth.

"It looked like spending a lot of time in trailers together," the 49-year-old wrote alongside a selfie of herself and her youngest son sitting in a trailer.

Reese also posted a throwback photo showing herself with Ava and Deacon in the back seat of a car.

"It looked like always being on the road together," she continued.

Elsewhere, the Legally Blonde star posted a screenshot of a text exchange between herself and Ava in which her daughter informed her she had "butt-dialed an Instagram Live".

"It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice!" the producer exclaimed.

But in the next slide, Reese conceded "it looked really hard sometimes".

"I'd cry working 14 to 17 hours, sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired," she remembered. "It looked like trying to say something positive about work when I got home at night. So my kids would know that my work was meaningful to me and could be fun!"

Yet, to conclude the message, Reese indicated she wouldn't have changed her path.

"In conclusion, even though it was challenging at times, having kids gave me perspective about what was important in life," the Oscar-winning actress added. "Nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day!"