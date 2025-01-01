Sarah Jessica Parker insists And Just Like That... ending 'honours the audience'

Sarah Jessica Parker has insisted the ending of And Just Like That... "honours the audience" in the perfect way.

The last episode of the third and final season of the Sex and the City revival series aired via HBO on Thursday night.

Reflecting on the finale during an interview for Vanity Fair, Parker emphasised how pleased she was with the way the writers chose to bid farewell to her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, following a 27-year arc.

"I feel really good about the principle by which we're making this decision," she told the publication. "It's hard for a lot of people to understand if they see it doing really well. It's an agonising thing to say out loud, with Michael (Patrick King, producer) in a room, sitting across from me. But also, it feels right and good."

Parker added that the final line "honours the audience. It doesn't just exploit them in some way".

Elsewhere in the chat, King revealed the 60-year-old had input on the song that played over the show's final scene and end credits.

The producer also recalled how he and Parker had a conversation during which they agreed it was time to wrap up the series.

"I'm always aware of where we started, and I'm always aware of where we're finishing," he explained. "When we ended Sex and the City, we had a conversation. I said, 'I think this is where we are,' and she agreed. And we walked away. (This time,) we both look at each other and go, 'I think this is where we are.' The thing that I get from Sarah Jessica is this complete willingness to stop when we want to, and not just keep going because we can."

Sex and the City, also featuring Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall, originally aired on HBO from 1998 until 2004, while the reboot, And Just Like That..., premiered in December 2021.