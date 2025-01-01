Tracee Ellis Ross reveals Barack Obama 'failed' her as a friend

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed that Barack Obama "failed" her as a friend.

The Black-ish star has playfully called out the former U.S. president, claiming that he had once "failed" her as a friend.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Tracee recalled being a guest on her friend Michelle Obama's IMO podcast, alongside the former First Lady and her brother, Craig Robinson.

Speaking to Nicole Byer on Thursday's episode, Tracee explained that she had a "great time" on the podcast, during which the trio shared insights into their dating histories.

Speaking about her own dating life, the High Note actress, 52, then revealed that she felt Barack had "failed" her as a friend after she went through a breakup.

"Well, I broke up with someone, and I remember running into the former president," she recalled. "And he was like, 'I could have told you that.'"

Tracee said she didn't hold back in her reply, stating, "And I was like, 'Well, you failed as a friend. Like, it was your job to say that before.'"

Still, there are no hard feelings. The actress confessed that she still turns to Barack for dating advice.

However, she's never asked Barack or Michelle to play matchmaker, and she's not a fan of dating apps either. She prefers to meet men "in the wild".

"And I like to get set up. I have posed the question to many a friend," she explained. "I've never asked Michelle to set me up, which I think perhaps is dumb, and I need to get on that."