Sophie Turner's accidental flirting caused A-list couple to break off engagement

Sophie Turner has revealed that she accidentally caused an A-list couple to call off their engagement.

The Game of Thrones star has admitted that, early in her career, she unwittingly caused the break-up of an engaged couple.

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Sophie and the host reminisced about a San Diego Comic-Con afterparty they had both attended ten years ago.

"It was right when Game of Thrones was taking off and it is so fun to meet a cast when they know it's working," Meyers said. "You guys were just in high spirits."

While Sophie agreed that the cast were in a good mood, she revealed that the night hadn't been entirely positive.

"That night was actually quite crazy for me," the 29-year-old recalled. "It went really south really quick."

Stating that she couldn't "name names", Sophie admitted that she had unintentionally caused drama between a famous couple.

"I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she loved," Turner recalled, adding that her friend had asked to say hello, so they waved to him. "Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she's a famous actress."

Sophie then revealed that she approached the actress, who seemed unhappy.

"I dance on over and she goes, 'Can you stop f**king flirting with my fiancé?' I was like, 'Who's your fiancé?' She points to the guy that I'd waved at," Sophie recalled. "I have no idea who this man is."

The star continued, "Turns out, I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my (wave). I didn't realise I held this power."

Sophie went on to marry Joe Jonas in 2019. The former couple, who split in 2023, share two children, Willa, five, and Delphine, three.