Margaret Qualley recalls shooting Maid: 'It was super intense'

Margaret Qualley has recalled shooting her "super intense" TV show Maid.

The Leftovers actress starred as Alex, who escapes an abusive relationship with her daughter Maddy, in the 2021 TV miniseries, which became one of the pandemic era's most-watched Netflix shows.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Margaret admitted the shoot was "super intense" because she gave her all to the role.

"I put everything I had into Maid, even casting my real mom as my show mom," she said, referring to her actress mother, Andie MacDowell.

"I hung out with the girl who played my daughter - her name's Rylea (Nevaeh Whittet) - every weekend for the entire shoot. I really believed in it, and I wanted it to feel as real as it possibly could," she continued.

"It was super intense. I learned that in moments like this, the way that women quietly support each other, in even the most micro ways, is just so beautiful."

The Substance star also reflected on why the show struck such a chord with audiences.

"Most of my girlfriends, most women I know, have had some version of an abusive relationship," the 30-year-old shared. "Plus, we're kind of all trained to be pitted against each other, as women. It's just such bullls**t, you know?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Margaret, who is married to singer and record producer Jack Antonoff, opened up about having her own children someday.

"I want kids," she told the publication. "I'm not there this second - I know there's a lot of stuff I don't know - but I've always wanted kids. Even as a little kid, I would imagine having babies."