Sophie Turner found intimate scenes with Kit Harington 'vile'

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington were "retching" through their intimate scenes in The Dreadful.

The pair - who first starred together as half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in eight seasons of Game of Thrones between 2019 and 2019 - iappear together in the upcoming gothic horror and while they were both excited about the project, Kit's fears that their romantic scenes would be "weird" for them both to film proved to be true, with Sophie admitting the "vile" experience of getting close to someone she views as a brother was a career low point.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said: “I’d just got the script for this amazing gothic horror called The Dreadful, and I was reading through all the characters.

“And I’m producing it, so the director was asking me, ‘Who do you think?’ And immediately, the first person I thought of was Kit.

“And so, I sent the script to Kit, and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f***ing weird, Soph.’ And I was like, what is he talking about?

"Then I was reading it, and I’m like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex scene.’ And then I’m like, oh shoot, that’s my brother. But it’s such a good script that he’s like, ‘We kind of have to do it.'

“So, then we put it out of our minds, and then we get on set, and it’s the first kissing scene. And we are both retching, like really, it is vile. It was the worst, another really bad moment in my career.”

The 29-year-old actress previously acknowledged that viewers would probably find it "weird" to see her and Kit play lovers.

Speaking in a video interview with Vogue, she said: "I did a movie last year which I'm really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones.

"We're doing a gothic horror… but we play lovers."

Sophie then grimaced as she apologised to viewers.

She said: "Sorry, guys. It's really weird for all of us."

Game of Thrones featured incestuous relationships and Sophie had previously teased "things could happen" between Sansa and Jon, particularly after his true parentage was revealed, but she admitted she would find it awkward.

Speaking in 2016, she told Access Hollywood: "Things could happen, things couldn't happen. They are cousins and it is Game of Thrones.

"I could not do that with Kit. There's no way I could do those kind of scenes with Kit— I'd laugh way too much."