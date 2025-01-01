Lindsay Lohan reveals she still writes music

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she still writes music.

The 2000s icon released her debut album, Speak, in 2004, followed by her second studio record, A Little More Personal (Raw), the following year.

Although she enjoyed moderate success as a singer, Lindsay ultimately decided to focus on her acting career.

However, in her latest film, Freakier Friday - the sequel to her highly successful 2003 film, Freaky Friday - Lindsay's character, Anna Coleman, reunites with her garage-rock girl band, Pink Slip and performs an original song.

In a recent interview with Bustle, The Parent Trap star explained that she still writes music, even though she hasn't released anything for years.

"I love making music," she said. "It's all about timing for me. I still write, so I have some stuff written down."

The 39-year-old continued, "If I did do something, maybe I'd do it with my sister (Ali Lohan), 'cause she writes beautiful music and her voice is just insane."

Although she has no plans to release new music in the near future, Lindsay intends to deliver the full version of her 2019 dance song Xanax on streaming platforms at the request of her fans.

"I know, I have to," she told the publication. "It's annoying already. I have to discuss (it) with the label."