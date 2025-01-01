Prince William and family move home for 'fresh start'

The Prince and Princess of Wales are relocating to a new family home with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

"The Wales family will move house later this year," a spokesperson at Kensington Palace confirmed to Page Six.

The royal couple moved to their current Adelaide Cottage home in Berkshire in 2022 to be close to their children's Lambrook School.

Now, they are reportedly relocating nearby to a $21 million (£15.5 million) eight-bedroom property called Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The royal pair are reportedly using their own money to pay the full cost to renovate their new dream house, and insiders claimed to The Sun newspaper that they will not have any live-in staff.

William and Kate were living at Adelaide Cottage, which is not far from Windsor Castle, when the princess was diagnosed with cancer last year.

After several months of chemotherapy, the Princess revealed that she had finished receiving cancer treatment in September last year.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she said at the time. "Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."