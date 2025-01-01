Drake Bell files for divorce

Drake Bell has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling.

The former Nickelodeon star filed the petition in Seminole County, Florida, TMZ reported.

Von Schmeling previously filed a divorce petition of her own in Los Angeles in April 2023, and cited the former couple's date of separation as September 2022.

At the time, Von Schmeling requested both primary legal and physical custody of her and the Drake and Josh star's four year old son.

She also requested spousal support and asked that the court grant Bell visitation rights.

"The process began back in 2023 when his wife filed citing irreconcilable differences," Bell's manager, Juan José Rovirosa, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"At this stage, both of them are simply concluding that legal process.

"Their priority remains the safety and well-being of their son, and they are doing so from a place of love and respect - closing a beautiful chapter of their lives that now evolves into a different form of love and complicity, always centred on their child's best interests."

The Amanda Show star and Von Schmeling first began dating in 2013 and quietly tied the knot five years later in 2018.

Despite keeping his marriage to Von Schmeling mostly private, Bell broke his silence in July 2021 to reveal that not only was he married but that he had also welcomed a baby son.