Bethenny Frankel slams And Just Like That finale: 'Worst show ever'

Bethenny Frankel has lambasted the final episode of And Just Like That.

The Real Housewives alum blasted the Sex and the City revival series, labelling it the "worst show ever" in a rant shared to Instagram.

"This is the worst show ever. Honestly, this is from hero to zero. It's just so forced," she told her followers in a clip.

She also wrote across the video, "And Just Like That sucks."

The Skinnygirl founder went on to criticise the show's fashions and its reimagined characters, including "goofy" Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) as well as Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), who both suffered medical troubles this season.

"Everybody's just a weird caricature of themselves, and it's just the most bizarre, forced show," she said, adding that she also took issue with the "woke" storylines.

"Put it in the back and shoot it. Put it to rest," she said.

The reality star's beef with the series dates back to its second season.

Carrie Bradshaw - played by Sarah Jessica Parker - told her realtor, Seema Patel, that she "almost bought a house in the Hamptons six times but always found a reason not to".

Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury, quipped, "Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?"

It was announced earlier this month that the series would not be renewed for another season following widespread criticism.

The show concluded with its series finale last week.