Dannii Minogue films new TV drama in Australia

Dannii Minogue was spotted looking morose, out and about in Melbourne.

She was seen being comforted by young Aussie actor Harrison Popple as she fought back tears.

The former pop star was in St Kilda filming scenes for her TV comeback on new Channel 5 drama, Imposter.

Three decades after she left acting behind, the superstar is set to return to screens in the four-part murder mystery.

Minogue got her start as a small screen darling on Australian TV in Young Talent Time and long-running soap Home and Away, but jetted off to London in the early '90s to pursue global fame.

The Aussie star will share the screen with former Coronation Street favourite Kym Marsh and Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne who played Lyn Scully on the show.

Melbourne will host all the filming for the new drama, with other Aussie TV stars Don Hany and Jane Harber also spotted on set.

Imposter is said to be centred around a murder at a seaside resort.

Woodburne plays matriarch Helen, whose refusal to sell her seaside hotel sparks a dramatic family feud with her three adult children.

Minogue moved back Down Under from the UK in 2021 to be closer to her family.