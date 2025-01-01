Charli XCX trying to grow acting projects 'from the ground up'

Charli XCX has been trying to grow her film projects "from the ground up" instead of waiting for them to come to her.

The 360 singer has finished filming several movies, and they are about to start rolling out, with 100 Nights of Hero set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Erupcja scheduled to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival over the next two months.

She has also wrapped filming on I Want Your Sex, The Gallerist and The Moment, the latter of which she produced and starred in.

Reflecting on her budding acting career in an interview with Variety, Charli revealed that she hasn't been waiting for scripts to come her way - she's been trying to find the material herself.

"I'm very interested in wherever possible of trying to grow things myself from the ground up," she explained. "I'm sort of building things with my network of friends and directors that I admire and things like that. Whatever kind of creative project I'm working on, I always prefer when the initial spark is coming from like me and my fellow collaborators rather than sort of like outsourcing, you know what I mean? I try and go and find material myself, basically."

The British singer added that she was feeling very "creative" in the filmmaking space and has been "really enjoying" her acting career so far.

"I feel very, very inspired at the moment in that field, I feel unbelievably creative, and I only ever want to do things that inspire me and make me feel energised," she gushed.

Charli's other upcoming projects include Faces of Death, Sacrifice, and an untitled collaboration with Japanese horror director Takashi Miike.