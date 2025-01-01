Terence Stamp dies aged 87

British actor Terence Stamp has died at the age of 87.

The Superman star's family has announced that Stamp passed away on Sunday morning.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," the family said in a statement to Reuters. "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Stamp is perhaps best known for playing Superman villain General Zod opposite Christopher Reeve in 1978's Superman and 1980's Superman II.

In a twist from his earlier role, Stamp later voiced Superman's real father, Jor-El, in a recurring capacity in the TV show Smallville between 2003 and 2011.

The star made his film debut as the title character of 1962's Billy Budd, for which he earned an Oscar and BAFTA nomination and won a Golden Globe. He also scored a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination for 1994's The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Over the course of his six-decade career, Stamp starred in films including Far from the Madding Crowd, Poor Cow, The Limey, Wall Street, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Wanted, Valkyrie, and The Adjustment Bureau, among others.

His last film appearance was in 2021's Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright.

Stamp received major media attention in the 1960s for his relationships with his Far from the Maddening Crowd co-star Julie Christie and supermodel Jean Shrimpton.

In 2002, aged 64, he married a 29-year-old Australian pharmacist named Elizabeth O'Rourke. They got divorced after six years of marriage in 2008.

Stamp's cause of death has not been disclosed.