Catherine Zeta-Jones talks up 'comfortable' four-home life

Catherine Zeta-Jones has opened up about living in four homes with husband Michael Douglas.

"I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty, but it's not excessive, it's very comfortable," Zeta-Jones told The Times.

The Chicago star and Douglas have two homes in New York, one in Canada and one in Spain. The couple enjoys spending time in Spain, where they can take a step back from the Hollywood spotlight.

"Two celebrities together make 10. It's just the way it is. There are two versions of the story and there are two make-believes," she said.

"We don't listen to the crap that is written about us, that's the main thing. And we respect our space, we're independent spirits."

She continued, "We are very similar; we were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We're not afraid to be verbal, to express ourselves. I wear everything on my sleeve, and so does he, which is good."

Douglas and Zeta-Jones tied the knot in 2000. They share son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22. Douglas is also dad to Cameron, 46, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Douglas announced last month that he has no plans to continue acting.

"I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set. I have no real intentions of going back."