Kelley Wolf claims she's 'unwelcome' in hometown amid messy divorce

Kelley Wolf has claimed she's being treated poorly in her hometown amid her divorce from estranged husband Scott Wolf.

The Real World alum shared her thoughts in an Instagram post after Scott spoke out against her last week, accusing her of conspiring to make "disturbing, false" claims about him.

Kelley claimed she's been made to feel like "the most unwelcome guest" in Park City, Utah, where their family home is located.

"I'm apparently the most unwelcome guest in my own town of Park City, Utah," she wrote alongside a picture of a tree with an American flag hanging on it.

"This is OK, because humans are sweet for the most part, but we are also easily influenced, and if we only know one optic, we can be manipulated.

"Betrayal, hate and judgment are simply personal matters and I give that to God," she continued. "I am only a girl, trying to relax."

Kelley noted she was heading to Arkansas to "reset" after the "brutal and brilliant" past few weeks she's spent in Park City.

The former reality star also threatened to take legal action against those who have "slandered" her.

"For those who have slandered my name, trust me, I'll meet you in court," she wrote. "For those who've stood with me, you're coming with me on the road."