Priscilla's Guy Pearce pays tribute to Terence Stamp

More than 30 years after road-tripping in wigs across the Australian Outback together, Guy Pearce is paying tribute to the late Terence Stamp.

The Oscar nominee remembered his The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert co-star as "a true inspiration" after Deadline reported that Stamp had died at age 87 on Sunday, sharing a statement with a nod to his character.

"Farewell dear Tel," wrote Pearce on X. "You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels. We'll always have Kings Canyon, Kings Road & f'ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way 'Ralph'! xxxx"

Stamp's performance as trans woman Bernadette was ahead of its time for LGBTQ representation, earning him nominations for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, remaining an LGBTQ classic. Pearce's drag character Mitzi was the persona of Adam Whitely, an arrogant young gay man who often teasingly deadnames Bernadette as 'Ralph'.

As the original Priscilla stars plan to return for a sequel, Stamp told Deadline last year that he wants to "get it happening, get it shooting this year. Actually, as soon as possible."

In January, Pearce revealed they were "putting together a script, what the idea might be, and if we all feel that it's worthwhile, and then we'll do it."