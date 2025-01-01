Tyne Daly explains why she was shut out of brother's wedding

Tyne Daly says her brother Tim's wedding guest list was so "exclusive", she wasn't invited.

He tied the knot with his longtime partner and Madam Secretary costar Téa Leoni in July without his older sister in attendance.

"There was a small wedding. Very exclusive, very, very private," the Cagney and Lacey actor told People magazine at the TV Academy's Televerse in Los Angeles.

Daly revealed that the wedding was at the couple's "beautiful apartment in New York", and that they are planning to throw a party later to celebrate their marriage with more of their loved ones.

Explaining why she wasn't at the nuptials, Daly said, "They only had people that they gave birth to or people who gave birth to them," implying that the duo only invited their parents and children.

"However, I'm going to see the newlyweds quite soon," she adds, revealing that she's making "a Christmas present" for Leoni.

The Wings star and Leoni married in an intimate family ceremony in New York on 12 July, Leoni's rep confirmed at the time.

Following the wedding, a guest shared a photo online of the bride holding a small bouquet of white flowers and posing with her daughter, West Duchovny, whom she shares with ex David Duchovny.