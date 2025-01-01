Jamie Foxx spotted stepping out with ex Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx has been seen enjoying a night out with his on-and-off girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp in Los Angeles.

The Django Unchained star flashed a cheery smile as he headed to dinner with the group that also included his teenage daughter.

At one point, the Hollywood actor could be seen holding hands with Alyce, from whom he reportedly split earlier this year in January.

Foxx had been officially linked to Huckstepp since 2023, but she had notably attended the premiere of his film Day Shift one year before they went public with their relationship.

In January, it was reported that they had gone their separate ways, soon after Foxx came under fire for a comic song in his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, in which he sang that he had been "cured" of white women.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured," the Ray star sang from behind a piano.

"I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls."

As audience members applauded and leapt out of their seats, Foxx continued: "I'm back on the Black side of town!"

Foxx famously dated Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019.