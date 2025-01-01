Sarah Jessica Parker addresses AJLT... hate-watchers

Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed the show's "hate-watchers", who have been vocal on social media.

"I don't think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that," the Sex and the City star told The New York Times.

"We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real.

"I guess I don't really care. And the reason I don't care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."

The six-time Golden Globe winner's final performance as Carrie came to an end with last week's And Just Like That... finale.

Previously, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared his perspective on the hate-watching phenomenon.

"Beyond everything that people have printed, there are people who have been watching it for many years," he told Deadline.

"So there's this great back and forth between all the noise of how they would do it differently or what they like or don't like," King continued.

"And then there's just appreciation for the fact that they're seeing characters who went from 35 to 59. Trust me, you don't write for nothing, for no reaction. I mean, if you did that, you'd be a poet."