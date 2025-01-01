Corey Mylchreest's disastrous Tangled audition

Corey Mylchreest had a disastrous audition for the role of Flynn Rider in Tangled.

The My Oxford Year actor was up for the role of Rapunzel’s love interest in the live-action remake of the 2010 cartoon but admitted he was let down by his singing ability.

Corey, 25, told Seventeen magazine: "I think I can say this now because I don’t think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled.

"We don’t have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience."

The project – which was in the pre-production stage with The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey set to direct - was reportedly paused indefinitely earlier this year after Snow White's poor performance at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is now reevaluating the strategy for other live-action adaptations in development.

Previously, both Ben Barnes, 43, and Zachary Levi, 44, revealed their desire to take on the role of Flynn in the movie.

Ben took to X in 2020 to respond to a fan who had tweeted a picture of him and the character from Tangled and admitted he'd jump at the chance to take on the role.

He wrote: "I am so up for this @DisneyStudios...even down to the little chin beard! #Tangled."

And, Zachary – who voiced the character of Flynn in the animated movie - said he would love to reprise the role but admitted he might not be the right fit.

He said: "As much as I would love to play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, by the time they get around to that, I don't think I'm gonna be the right guy to play that role.

"I'll be there coaching that guy, I'll make sure he understands what that smoulder means, but I think my hair will be like Steve Martin-white by the time they do a live-action Tangled.”

He then teased: "In lieu of playing Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, I would say, I don't know... Ariel from The Little Mermaid maybe."