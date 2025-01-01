Edgar Wright 'fortunate' to work with Terence Stamp on his final screen role

Director Edgar Wright feels "fortunate" that he got to work with "iconic" British actor Terence Stamp on 2021's Last Night in Soho, which became his final film role.

Stamp, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 87, played a mysterious silver-haired gentleman alongside Thomasin Mackenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy in Wright's psychological horror film.

The Hot Fuzz director published a lengthy tribute to Stamp on social media on Sunday alongside a carousel of snaps, including a black-and-white photo of Stamp sat outside The Toucan pub, a key location in the film.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Terence Stamp, a British actor who was truly iconic," Wright began. "Terence's career spanned seven decades and never stopped surprising. I was fortunate enough to work with him on what became his final screen role in Last Night in Soho."

The Shaun of the Dead filmmaker expressed regret for making the "endlessly fascinating" and "hypnotic" actor endure a few night shoots while filming the movie.

Sharing a memory from set, Wright wrote, "In one scene, his character exits The Toucan pub via the basement stairs. It was late, and Terence - who never did many takes - looked at the setup and said: 'This shot isn't going to be in the movie.' I asked why. He deadpanned: 'This staircase isn't good enough to be in a movie.' It was one of the funniest things ever said to me on set. We did the shot and I promised it would make the cut.

"Later, at a Q&A, I told this story when the Toucan's owners were present and they immortalised his remark on a brass plaque that you can see at the top of those basement steps."

Wright, who shared a picture of the brass plaque, added that he last saw Stamp when he re-recorded his lines in post-production.

"Afterwards, over tea, he regaled me with stories of (directors) Fellini, Pasolini, Wyler and Ustinov. I hugged him goodbye, but never saw him again," he recalled. "You will be missed, Terry. But you are immortalised - in film, in song, in print and in the heart of the city where you were born."