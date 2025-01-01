Alan Cumming found filming Avengers: Doomsday 'really healing' after 'miserable' time on X2

Alan Cumming had a "really healing" experience reprising his role as Nightcrawler for Avengers: Doomsday after having a "miserable" time on the set of X2.

The Traitors U.S. host recently wrapped filming his scenes as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, 22 years after his first and only appearance as the mutant in the 2003 X-Men sequel, X2.

In an interview with People, Cumming revealed that he'd just returned to Los Angeles after finishing filming on the new superhero team-up movie earlier this month.

Reflecting on the experience, he continued, "It was amazing. It was actually really... in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that it was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film."

The Scottish actor added that he was "miserable" making X2, which was "awful for a variety of reasons that I have talked about at length".

Cumming, 60, has previously claimed that now-disgraced director Bryan Singer ran a "dangerous" and "abusive" set.

With Doomsday, the Spy Kids actor had such a positive experience, he wished he could have been there "for weeks and weeks", but he was in and out quickly because of his commitment to The Traitors.

"I got it done really quickly because I couldn't go, because of The Traitors, when most of my scenes were being shot," he explained. "So I squashed them all together, and got a green screen and various things and little scenes of people here and there. But it was pretty stealthy."

Cumming returned to his role alongside fellow X-Men alumni, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer and James Marsden.

Avengers: Doomsday also stars Marvel mainstays Robert Downey Jr., in a new role as villain Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Paul Rudd, among others. It will be released in cinemas in December 2026.