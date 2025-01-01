Sharon Stone confirms she once went on date with Nelly

Sharon Stone has confirmed that she once went on a date with Nelly.

During a game on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Basic Instinct actress was asked to address the rumour that she once went on a date with the Hot in Herre rapper.

Before she could comment, host Andy volunteered his guess, saying, "I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it."

Stone's Nobody 2 co-star Bob Odenkirk also offered up his opinion, adding, "I'm going to say yeah."

Stone, 67, then confirmed, "Yes, I did," and chuckled at the studio audience's surprised reaction.

Cohen subsequently asked if they went on a second date, and she shook her head and replied, "No, I did not."

The Casino actress did not divulge any more details, such as when the date took place and why they didn't meet up again.

Stone, who is currently single, was married to Phil Bronstein between 1998 and 2004, and she has three adopted sons, Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19.

Meanwhile, Nelly, real name Cornell Haynes Jr., dated singer Ashanti between 2003 and 2013. They rekindled their relationship in 2023 and got married later that year. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Kareem, in July last year.

Nelly also has two children from previous relationships, while he adopted his stepsister's two kids after she died in 2005.