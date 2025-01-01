Michelle Yeoh shares her secret to a happy marriage

Michelle Yeoh has revealed the secret to her happy marriage.

The Wicked actress has been in a relationship with former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt for over two decades, with the pair tying the knot in 2023. Yeoh has now shared her philosophy behind maintaining a long-lasting union.

"We've been together for 21 years, and we've been married for two," the 63-year-old star told People. "What we say is, 'Every day should be a celebration.' Why do we wait for a special day?"

The Oscar-winning actress also praised her husband for supporting her successful career.

Yeoh, who is currently promoting her new movie Ne Zha 2, insisted mutual respect is crucial to a healthy relationship.

"I am so blessed because he's so supportive of what I do," she explained. "I love my work. This is my passion. He never turns around and says you spend a lot of time away from me, which I have sometimes, but he's very understanding."

Yeoh went on to share that Todt is so understanding of her busy schedule that he didn't mind spending their second wedding anniversary apart last month.

She continued, "On the day of our anniversary, I actually was flying."

Yeoh and Todt met in Shanghai in 2004, with the pair getting engaged soon after. The happy couple exchanged vows on 27th July 2023 in Switzerland.

Elsewhere in the conversation with People, Yeoh also described her husband as a "romantic" and revealed the unique way he remembers their time together.

She explained, "He doesn't count by years. He tells me we've been together 7,000-(something) days. And if I really ask, he'll give me hours and minutes too."