Bella Thorne reacts to criticism after she proposes to fiancé

Bella Thorne has reacted to criticism after she proposed to her fiancé Mark Emms, despite already being engaged.

The singer-and-actress took to social media on Saturday to tell fans she had asked Emms to marry her.

In a series of photos and a clip shared on Instagram, Thorne could be seen surrounded by candles and flowers as she knelt in front of the TV producer and presented him with a ring.

The Shake It Up star wrote in an accompanying message, "3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I."

While many online followers, including Paris Hilton, were quick to congratulate the happy couple, some people questioned Thorne's decision.

One fan claimed they were "confused" as the pair were already engaged, while another comment read, "Ok ladies let's not normalise this, okay?" with the message attracting more than 85,000 likes.

On Sunday, Thorne addressed the mixed reaction to her proposal as she insisted the negativity didn't bother her.

"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" the 27-year-old star wrote on her Instagram Stories as she posted a photo of her fiancé holding a dog in his lap.

She continued, "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner -- other half is like f**k yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Emms proposed to Thorne in May 2023 at her home in California, and presented her with an emerald-cut diamond ring.

The pair first met at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza in 2022, with Thorne later insisting it was "love at first sight".