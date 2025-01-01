Helen Mirren: 'James Bond can't be a woman'

Helen Mirren has insisted James Bond can't be played by a woman.

In a new interview with Saga Magazine, the 80-year-old actress was asked who should be cast as the new 007 spy following Daniel Craig's departure. While Mirren described herself as a "feminist", the star ruled out a female taking on the iconic role.

"I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy," she explained. "You can't have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

Mirren was joined in the interview by her The Thursday Murder Club co-star Pierce Brosnan.

Brosnan played the role of Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, and echoed Mirren's opinion that the next 007 should be male.

"I'm so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character. I adore the world of James Bond," he shared.

Brosnan went on to express his gratitude for being involved in the spy franchise and insisted he can't wait to see who takes on the role next.

He continued, "It's been very good to me. It's the gift that keeps giving. And I'm just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: 'Show us what you're going to do'."